PRAGUE, July 10 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) will sell its
Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia
Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down
debt.
CME expects the sale to close by the end of the year and
proceeds will go to repay a 250.8 million euro loan due in 2018,
it said in a statement on Monday. That repayment will cut CME's
average borrowing cost by 275 basis points to 4.5 percent.
"This transaction underscores the enduring attractiveness of
broadcasters in the region. It also moves us significantly
closer to our long-held goal of establishing a more appropriate
leverage profile for our operations," CME co-Chief Executive
Michael Del Nin said in the statement.
CME is active in six central and eastern European markets,
with the Czech Republic and Romania being its biggest profit
drivers.
With earnings rising in recent years, it has been pushing to
pay down around $1 billion outstanding debt left over from
various missteps before and after the global financial crisis
nearly a decade ago.
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)