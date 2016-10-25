FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Broadcaster CME's core profit more than doubles in third quarter
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Broadcaster CME's core profit more than doubles in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Core profit at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) more than doubled to $18.0 million in the third quarter, lifted by rising television advertising spending in its key markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The rise in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was larger than analysts expected. The average estimate in a Reuters poll saw OIBDA rising to $11.7 million, from $8.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $126.7 million in the quarter, above estimates.

"We believe these results keep us well on track to deliver another full year of excellent financial performance," co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin said in a release.

The company, which operates stations in six central and eastern European markets, did not comment on its outlook. It has said it expects OIBDA to grow in the low to high teens at constant exchange rates for the whole of 2016.

CME will hold an analysts' call later on Tuesday.

Core profit growth reached 39 percent in CME's biggest market, the Czech Republic, it said. In Romania, OIBDA rose 81 percent in the quarter on 8 percent higher revenue.

Costs across the group were flat in the quarter, CME said.

CME's main shareholder is Time Warner. On Saturday, AT&T Inc said it had agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Boyle)

