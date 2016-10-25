FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcaster CME sees core profit rising 18-20 pct in 2016
October 25, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

Broadcaster CME sees core profit rising 18-20 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) forecast on Tuesday its core profit will grow by 18-20 percent at constant exchange rates for the whole of 2016, the higher end of its previous guidance range.

It also said in a presentation on its website it expected unlevered free cash flow to end the year in a range $90 million to $95 million at actual rates.

CME had previously said it expected growth of operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow in the low to high teens. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

