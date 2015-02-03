FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Central Pacific Bank promotes Lee Moriwaki to CIO
February 3, 2015

MOVES-Central Pacific Bank promotes Lee Moriwaki to CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Central Pacific Bank, the main subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp, has promoted Lee Moriwaki to executive vice president and chief information officer.

Moriwaki, who joined the Hawaii-based lender in 2011, previously served as senior vice president and loan and deposit operations division manager.

As chief information officer, Moriwaki will be responsible for company-wide strategic direction and management of technology and bank operations.

Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

