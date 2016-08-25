Thai Central Pattana to invest $1.74 bln in 3 years on shopping malls

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, said on Thursday it has set a budget of 60 billion baht ($1.74 billion) in 2016-2018 to build five shopping malls and renovate five existing branches.

CPN, part of Thailand's retail conglomerate Central Group, aims to operate more than 34 malls with combined areas of about 8 million square metres by 2018, it said in a statement. ($1 = 34.5700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)