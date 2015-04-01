FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Central Pattana raises 2015 budget due to store expansion
April 1, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Central Pattana raises 2015 budget due to store expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Central Pattana PCL, Thailand’s largest shopping mall operator, said on Wednesday it has raised 2015 investment budget to 23.5 billion baht ($722 million) due to an investment in a new shopping mall in southern island Phuket.

The company, which previously set a budget of 15 billion baht for this year, planned to open three new stores at home in 2015, Naparat Sriwanvit, executive vice-president for finance, told investors during quarterly earnings presentation.

The company continues to expand into Southeast Asia and aimed to open a shopping mall in Malaysia in the second quarter of 2017, she said. ($1 = 32.55 Baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)

