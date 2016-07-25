Thai Central Pattana aims for 10-15 pct revenue growth

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest shopping mall developer Central Pattana Pcl said it aimed to invest an average 10-15 billion baht ($285-$428 million) a year to boost annual revenue growth of 10-15 percent amid signs of improving domestic consumption.

The budget will be used for the renovation and expansion of new branches, Wallaya Chirathivat, senior executive vice president told reporters.

The company aimed to invest 10.6 billion baht to develop a new mixed use project in Nakorn Ratchasrima province, a major centre for business, trade and investment in Thailand's northeastern region, Wallaya said.

The project, scheduled to be opened in the third quarter of 2017, will include a shopping mall, hotel, condominium and public park to serve domestic residents and tourists, she said.

Thailand's domestic consumption in the second half is expected to improve from the first half, due to the government's stimulus measures and seasonal demand, Wallaya said.

The Thai economic recovery is fragile as exports and domestic demand remain weak. The economy grew 3.2 percent in the first quarter, its fastest annual pace in three years but is still lagging regional rivals.

Central Pattana, controlled by retail conglomerate Central Group's Chirathivat family, has said it aimed to invest about 46 billion baht from 2016-2018, mostly on developing new projects. ($1 = 35.0300 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)