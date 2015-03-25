FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel plans to invest 26 bln baht during 2015-2020
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel plans to invest 26 bln baht during 2015-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :

* The hotelier plans to spend a combined 26 billion baht ($799.5 million) during 2015-2020, including 19 billion baht on hotel businesses and food businesses for the rest, Senior Vice President Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told a press briefing.

* Its average hotel occupancy rate is expected to rise to 78-80 percent this year from 74.8 percent a year earlier.

* It planned a joint investment in hotel businesses in Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5200 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
