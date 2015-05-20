FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Central Plaza Hotel aims for revenue growth of 10 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Central Plaza Hotel aims for revenue growth of 10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier and food group Central Plaza Hotel PCL said on Wednesday it aims for 2015 revenue of 20 billion baht ($597.01 million), up more than 10 percent due to improved sentiment as a result of a relatively political stability.

The company expected an occupancy rate of its hotels to be higher than 80 percent this year after reaching 85 percent in the first quarter, Senior Vice President for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told reporters.

Central Plaza plans to invest 26 billion baht during 2015 and 2020, of which 19 billion baht on hotel business and 7 billion baht for foods, Ronnachit said.

$1 = 33.5000 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.