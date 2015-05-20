Thai Central Plaza Hotel aims for revenue growth of 10 pct in 2015

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier and food group Central Plaza Hotel PCL said on Wednesday it aims for 2015 revenue of 20 billion baht ($597.01 million), up more than 10 percent due to improved sentiment as a result of a relatively political stability.

The company expected an occupancy rate of its hotels to be higher than 80 percent this year after reaching 85 percent in the first quarter, Senior Vice President for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told reporters.

Central Plaza plans to invest 26 billion baht during 2015 and 2020, of which 19 billion baht on hotel business and 7 billion baht for foods, Ronnachit said.