a year ago
Thai Central Plaza to lose 2 mln baht in revenue after blasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Thai Central Plaza to lose 2 mln baht in revenue after blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier and food group Central Plaza Hotel Pcl said on Tuesday it expected to lose revenue of 2 million baht ($57,803) from room booking cancellations after a series of blasts in tourist towns last week.

The blasts should have limited impact on the company and its hotel occupancy rate would rise to 82-83 percent in 2016, up from 81 percent in 2015, senior vice president for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told Reuters.

Central Plaza aimed for a 4-5 percent increase in revenue from its hotel business this year and a 5-6 percent growth from food business, Ronnachit said. ($1 = 34.6000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
