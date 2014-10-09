FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN peacekeeper from Pakistan dies in Central African Republic ambush
October 9, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

UN peacekeeper from Pakistan dies in Central African Republic ambush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A U.N. peacekeeper from Pakistan was killed and another peacekeeper was seriously wounded in an ambush in the capital of the Central African Republic on Thursday, the head of the U.N. mission (MINUSCA) told Reuters.

Seven soldiers were also lightly wounded in an evening attack on the soldiers from Pakistan and Bangladesh who were on patrol in the KM-11 neighbourhood of Bangui, said General Babacar Gaye by telephone. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Chris Reese)

