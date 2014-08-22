FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mine collapse in Central African Republic kills 25
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Mine collapse in Central African Republic kills 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - At least 25 people have died in a collapse at a gold mine 60 km (40 miles) north of the Central African Republic town of Bambari, a spokesman for the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels said on Friday.

The mine at Ndassima is carved deep into a forested hilltop north of Seleka’s military headquarters in Bambari. It is owned by Canada’s Axmin but was overrun by rebels more than year ago and now forms part of an illicit economy driving sectarian conflict in the country. (Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams)

