African Union commission condemns coup in C.African Republic
March 24, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 5 years ago

African Union commission condemns coup in C.African Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, March 24 (Reuters) - The head of the African Union commission strongly condemned the seizure of power by rebels in the Central African Republic on Sunday and called for member nations to take unified and decisive action.

“African Union statutes envisage, in the case of an anti-constitutional change of power, the country’s suspension from AU activities, the complete isolation of those responsible and the adoption of sanctions against them,” African Union Commision Chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a statement. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Jon Hemming)

