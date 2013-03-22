FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic helicopter halts rebel advance- source
#Africa
March 22, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Central African Republic helicopter halts rebel advance- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, March 22 (Reuters) - Central African Republic’s army halted a rebel advance towards the capital Bangui on Friday, deploying an attack helicopter alongside ground troops to stop the insurgents’ southward push, a senior regional military source said.

“The rebel column, which was headed south, was stopped by an aircraft ... an attack helicopter,” the source told Reuters. “The rebels have not reached Bangui. We do not know where they are.” (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix and Jon Hemming)

