Heavy fighting breaks out inside C. African Republic capital

BANGUI, March 24 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting erupted in Central African Republic’s capital Bangui early on Sunday after an overnight lull in clashes between the army and rebels seeking to topple the president, a senior officer with a regional peacekeeping force said.

“This morning it was calm until 8 o’clock (0700 GMT). Now there are explosions left and right. It’s in the city. This is heavy weapons fire focused on the city’s main axes,” said the official, who asked not to be named. (Reporting By Joe Bavier; Editing by Pravin Char)