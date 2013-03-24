Congo asks UN to transport Bozize's family from border town

KINSHASA, March 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government asked the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Sunday for help transporting the family of Central African Republic President Francois Bozize after he fled his country, a U.N. official said.

“(Government of DRC) has asked UNHCR to transport 25 family members of Bozize from (Congolese border town) Zongo to Gemena,” the official, who asked not to be named, said via text message. (Reporting By Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)