Six South African soldiers dead in C.African Republic - witness
March 24, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Six South African soldiers dead in C.African Republic - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, March 24 (Reuters) - At least six South African soldiers were killed in Central African Republic in clashes with rebels who seized the capital Bangui on Sunday and overthrew President Francois Bozize, a Reuters witness said.

“I saw the bodies of six South African soldiers. They had all been shot. Their vehicles were also destroyed. Other South African soldiers came to recover the bodies,” a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

