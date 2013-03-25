C.African Republic rebel chief to keep power-sharing government

BANGUI, March 25 (Reuters) - The leader of rebels in Central African Republic will keep a power-sharing government named under a January peace deal after declaring himself president, a spokesman for the insurgents said on Monday.

Seleka leader Michel Djotodia toppled Francois Bozize on Sunday.

“The current prime minister remains in place and the cabinet will be slightly reshuffled,” Eric Massi said by telephone. “Bangui is under our control and calm but we have things to do on the ground in terms of security. Looting must be stopped.”

Djotodia had been named deputy prime minister after January’s peace deal, signed in the Gabonese capital Libreville, which created a power-sharing government composed of rebels, civilian opposition and Bozize loyalists.

The rebels accused Bozize of breaking the agreement and launched hostilities on Thursday, quickly sweeping south to seize the capital of the mineral-rich former French colony. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Daniel Flynn)