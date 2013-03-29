C.African Republic leader says to review mining, oil deals

BANGUI, March 29 (Reuters) - Central African Republic’s new president, Michel Djotodia, whose rebel forces took control of the capital Bangui last weekend, said on Friday his government would review mining and oil contracts signed under the previous government.

Asked about petroleum and mining licences awarded to Chinese and South African companies by toppled President Francois Bozize, Djotodia said: “I will ask the relevant ministers to see whether things were badly done, to try to sort them out.”

Djotodia also said he would ask former colonial power France to help in retraining the army, which was overrun by his Seleka fighters. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Jane Baird)