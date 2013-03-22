Central African Republic rebels advance toward capital

BANGUI, March 22 (Reuters) - Rebels in Central Africa Republic clashed with government troops in the town of Damara about 75 km (50 miles) from the capital, a government spokesman said on Friday, a day after the Seleka insurgents rejected a peace offer from the president.

A regional peacekeeping force had established Damara as a ‘red line’ for the Seleka not to cross as they bore down on the capital Bangui last year. Seleka resumed hostilities this week, accusing President Francois Bozize of breaking a January peace deal.

“The rebels have crossed the red line to enter Damara,” presidency spokesman Gaston Mackouzangba told Reuters by telephone. “There has been fighting between the army and the rebels in Damara.” (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)