South Africa confirms casualties in C.African Republic clashes

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s army suffered casualties in Central African Republic during clashes with rebels, who seized the capital and forced the country’s president to flee on Sunday, a senior defence spokesman confirmed.

“During last night’s clashes, we suffered some casualties. But in terms of how many people were killed and how many people were injured, we’re still trying to verify and confirm,” Brigadier-General Xolani Mabanga told Reuters. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Bavier)