Heavy weapons fire heard near Central African Republic capital
December 5, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Heavy weapons fire heard near Central African Republic capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Heavy and small arms fire rang out near the capital of Central African Republic on Thursday morning, a Reuters correspondent in Bangui said.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the shooting but residents panicked and former rebels controlling the city scrambled fighters in the direction of the gunfire.

The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on dispatching French reinforcements to restore order in the country, which has slipped into chaos since mainly Muslim rebels seized power in March, leading to tit-for-tat sectarian violence. (Reporting by Emmanuel Braun; Writing by David Lewis and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
