FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-French forces deploy outside C.African Republic capital
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 7, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-French forces deploy outside C.African Republic capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies that troops are deploying west not east)

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French forces started deploying to the north and west of Central African Republic on Saturday to secure main roads and towns outside the capital, French army spokesman Gilles Jarron said.

“We have started to deploy outside of Bangui,” Jarron said, adding that pre-positioned troops had crossed the border from Cameroon into the west of Central African Republic.

“We have also started the first missions from Bangui towards the north of the country,” he said, adding that the French contingent had now reached its full strength of 1,200 troops. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.