CORRECTED-French forces deploy outside C.African Republic capital

(Clarifies that troops are deploying west not east)

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French forces started deploying to the north and west of Central African Republic on Saturday to secure main roads and towns outside the capital, French army spokesman Gilles Jarron said.

“We have started to deploy outside of Bangui,” Jarron said, adding that pre-positioned troops had crossed the border from Cameroon into the west of Central African Republic.

“We have also started the first missions from Bangui towards the north of the country,” he said, adding that the French contingent had now reached its full strength of 1,200 troops. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)