FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France deploys troops to secure CAR capital after clashes
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 5, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-France deploys troops to secure CAR capital after clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of French deployment)

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The French army deployed 250 troops to the capital of the Central African Republic, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday after clashes broke out between former rebels and militias.

“At this stage 250 French soldiers have been deployed in Bangui to secure and patrol,” ministry spokesman Gilles Jarron told a news briefing, adding that the clashes were continuing.

Earlier, a Reuters witness said at least 23 people were killed and 64 others wounded in armed clashes in Bangui.

France now has around 650 troops in the capital and a further 350 on stand-by in neighbouring Cameroon as part of a total force expected to rise to 1,200.

Former rebels controlling Bangui said earlier they had come under attack from local militia and fighters loyal to ousted president Francois Bozize. The violence comes hours before the U.N. was expected to authorise a French mission to intervene. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.