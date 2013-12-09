Pentagon eyes logistical aid for Central African Republic mission

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has received requests for logistical support to bolster efforts by France and African Union peacekeepers trying to quell violence in Central African Republic, and it is likely to provide some assistance, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military support could resemble the assistance that the Pentagon provided to France during its campaign against al Qaeda-linked Islamists in Mali this year. That included airlift and intelligence sharing. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)