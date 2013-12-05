FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. authorizes French, African troops in Central African Republic
December 5, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. authorizes French, African troops in Central African Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council authorized French and African troops in Central African Republic on Thursday to use force to protect civilians, imposed an arms embargo on the country and asked the United Nations to prepare for a possible peacekeeping mission.

In a unanimously adopted resolution the 15-member council also asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to establish an inquiry into human rights abuses in the landlocked, mineral-rich nation of 4.6 million people, which slipped into chaos after Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in March. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Louis Charbonneau)

