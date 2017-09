DAKAR, June 4 (Reuters) - The central bank of the eight nation West African franc zone (BCEAO) kept its prime lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Wednesday and lowered its growth forecast for 2014.

The bank has kept the rate unchanged since September when it cut the rate by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Bate Felix)