PROFILE-Cyprus Central Bank Governor Chrystalla Georghadji

Position: Governor, Central Bank of Cyprus Incumbent: Chrystalla Georghadji Date of Birth: July 13, 1956 Term: Sworn in April 11, 2004, for five year term

Key Facts:

- Former Auditor-General of Republic of Cyprus, an independent position which monitors public spending, from 1998 until her appointment as head of the central bank in April 2014.

- Replaced Panicos Demetriades, who resigned two years into his appointment amid widespread reports of deep disagreements with government on way 2013 financial crisis was handled.

- Read economics in Greece, Britain and the United States.

- As Cyprus Central Bank Governor, Georghadji sits on the rate-setting Governing Council of the European Central Bank. Cyprus joined the euro zone in 2008. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Louise Ireland)