Israel banks strong despite outlook cut -cenbank
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Israel banks strong despite outlook cut -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s central bank said on Wednesday the country’s banks were strong despite a downgrade of its banking system by Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s late on Tuesday said it had changed its outlook to “negative” from “stable” to reflect the projected slowdown in Israel’s economic growth, the banking sector’s tight capital metrics relative to its global peers, the increased credit risks posed by weaknesses in the corporate bond market and banks’ high credit concentrations which pose risks for asset quality.

“We believe the banking system is strong and its ability to withstand shocks is as it has in the past,” the Bank of Israel said in a statement, citing results of recent stress tests.

It added that Israeli banks have relatively low leverage and negligible exposure to sovereign debt of European countries that are in crisis. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

