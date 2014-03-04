Centrale Latte Torino started exporting milk to China in Feb

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian milk producer Centrale Latte Torino said on Tuesday it started exporting UHT milk and soy-based drinks to China in February, in regular weekly shipments.

Shares in the dairy firm rose 9.95 percent in Milan, outperforming an Italian all-share index up 2.35 percent, after Italian press reported the export deal.

The stock was quoted at 2.32 euros ($3.2) at 1143 GMT.

The company said sales volumes could reach around 2 million litres of products without specifying in what time period.