FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centrale Latte Torino started exporting milk to China in Feb
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Centrale Latte Torino started exporting milk to China in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian milk producer Centrale Latte Torino said on Tuesday it started exporting UHT milk and soy-based drinks to China in February, in regular weekly shipments.

Shares in the dairy firm rose 9.95 percent in Milan, outperforming an Italian all-share index up 2.35 percent, after Italian press reported the export deal.

The stock was quoted at 2.32 euros ($3.2) at 1143 GMT.

The company said sales volumes could reach around 2 million litres of products without specifying in what time period.

$1 = 0.7260 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.