WRAPUP 1-Slower Polish factory output growth stands out in CEE

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Czech factory output jumped to a six-month high in January while Hungary’s output bounced back after a brief contraction, but Poland’s manufacturing sector slowed and business sentiment deteriorated, surveys showed on Monday.

Analysts cited a downgrade in Poland’s credit rating as a likely reason for what may prove a temporary deterioration in sentiment and said a revival in demand from the euro zone and low oil prices would support manufacturing across the region.

“January’s manufacturing PMIs for Emerging Europe provided further evidence that the Central European economies made a robust start to the year,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“Admittedly, the Polish PMI was weak, but there are reasons to think that this may understate the strength of the economy.”

All three countries import all their oil, dollar-denominated prices for which have plunged by two-thirds since mid-2014 due to abundant supply. That has left consumers and companies there and in the neighbouring euro zone, central and eastern Europe’s main trading partner, with more money to spend and invest.

Markit’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for Poland, the biggest economy in the European Union’s emerging east, was 50.9 last month, down from 52.1 in December. That was less than the 51.9 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and the lowest since September.

A reading above 50 points to an expansion in activity.

The manufacturing PMI for the Czech Republic rose to a six-month high of 56.9 from 55.6 in December, with output, new orders and employment all improving. The reading confounded expectations among analysts that the PMI would fall to 55.1.

Hungary’s PMI, which is calculated under a different methodology, rose to 53.0 in January after dipping to a revised 49.9 a month before.

In a statement, Markit said new orders had expanded only marginally in Poland, their weakest performance since last August, mainly due to flagging domestic demand.

Employment growth remained strong, however, suggesting firms remained optimistic about their longer-term prospects.

“We had expected a deterioration in sentiment (in Poland) due to a more adverse situation on financial markets and as a result of the cut in the Polish rating,” said Jaroslaw Janecki, chief economist at Societe Generale in Warsaw.

“These two factors for sure had an impact on the assessment of the situation by those who participated in the poll,” he said, adding that any improvement in the volatile tone of financial markets would help sustain the PMI above 50.

An unexpected cut in Poland’s rating by Standard & Poor’s on Jan. 15, citing laws passed by the conservative government that S&P said undermined the independence of some key institutions, alarmed investors and sent the zloty to multi-year lows.

The Polish currency has since rebounded by about 2 percent and was trading at 4.4025 zlotys per euro at 1122 GMT. (Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)