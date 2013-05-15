FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central Pattana $367 mln Thai offering priced at lower end-term sheet
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Central Pattana $367 mln Thai offering priced at lower end-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand’s top department store operator, and two of its shareholders raised $367 million in a share offering, according to a term sheet of the sale seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Central Pattana, which also develops shopping malls and manages hotels and residential properties, sold 130.4 million new shares. Two members of the Chirathivat Family, which controls the company and is Thailand’s second-richest group, sold another 83.5 million existing shares, the terms showed.

The shares were sold for 50.75 baht each, near the bottom of the 50-52 baht indicative range. The final price was equivalent to a 4.7 percent discount to Tuesday’s close of 53.25 baht.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bualuang Securities, Phatra Securities and UBS were hired to manage the selldown. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

