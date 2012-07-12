FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Centrica to buy two US power providers for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Centrica Plc, which owns British Gas, said it agreed to buy two New York-based power providers from Iberdrola USA for $110.2 million in cash to strengthen its position and increase its customer base in the U.S. Northeast.

The British utility’s North American subsidiary, Direct Energy Services llc, will buy Energetix Inc and NYSEG Solutions Inc, which operate out of Rochester and Binghamton, New York.

Iberdrola USA is a subsidiary of Iberdrola SA.

Direct Energy would add 245,000 customers in New York state with the acquisition, its third in the region since last year.

Shares in Centrica, which have risen over 7 percent since the start of the year, closed at 318.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
