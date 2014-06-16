FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission clears Centrica takeover of Bord Gais supply arm
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 16, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

EU Commission clears Centrica takeover of Bord Gais supply arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has cleared Centrica’s 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) takeover of the retail arm of Irish state-owned energy supplier Bord Gais.

The EU’s executive ruled that Centrica’s expansion in Ireland did not pose any problems to competition in the energy supply market and that Bord Gais’ UK business was not large enough to give Centrica any competitive advantage there.

“The Commission ... concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The deal includes the takeover of Bord Gais’ electricity and gas supply business, Ireland’s largest, and a 445-megawatt gas-fired power plant.

It is expected to close in the coming weeks.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.