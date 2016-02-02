FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica's British Gas says to cut 500 jobs to rein in costs
February 2, 2016 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Centrica's British Gas says to cut 500 jobs to rein in costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy supplier, British Gas, said on Tuesday it planned to cut around 500 jobs as part of an ongoing cost-saving programme announced by its parent company Centrica.

“British Gas is well positioned to grow, but we must ensure that our costs allow us to be competitive for our customers,” said Mark Hodges, chief executive of UK energy supply at British Gas.

British Gas did not say where or when the job cuts will be made. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)

