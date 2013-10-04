FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica names former Network Rail boss as chairman
October 4, 2013 / 4:52 PM / in 4 years

Centrica names former Network Rail boss as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Centrica named Rick Haythornthwaite as its new chairman on Friday, selecting the former head of Network Rail to lead the company through what is likely to be a difficult time politically for the energy group.

Shares in Centrica fell sharply last month after opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband said he would freeze the prices of energy providers if he wins the election in 2015.

Centrica said Haythornthwaite would be appointed non-executive chairman on January 1, replacing Roger Carr who had already announced his plans to step down.

Carr said his replacement would bring a proven track record of being able to negotiate with regulators and the government from his time at Network Rail.

