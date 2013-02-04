FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF says needs deal on UK nuclear power price to find investors
February 4, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

EDF says needs deal on UK nuclear power price to find investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French utility group EDF said an agreement with the British government about the price at which it would sell electricity to the UK grid will be key for finding new investors in its project to build new nuclear plants in the UK.

“EDF Energy is working with government to agree a price for the electricity at Hinkley Point C which will be fair and balanced for UK consumers and investors,” EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz said in a statement released by EDF in Paris.

“A robust (contract) will be the basis to finalise discussions with potential investors,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, British utility Centrica said it had pulled out of plans to build new nuclear power stations in Britain with EDF, paving the way for Chinese investors to enter the UK market through a partnership with the French firm.

An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment on a possible new partner.

