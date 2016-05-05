Centrica announces placing to fund buys; shares fall

May 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica said on Thursday it intended to raise funds via placing to help fund two acquisitions and cut debt, sending its shares down as much as 8 percent.

The company said the placing of roughly 350 million shares, or equal to nearly 7 percent of its share capital, would help pay down additional debt of about 400 million pounds ($579.72 million).

Shares in the company were down 7.4 percent to 213.9 pence at 0743 GMT, making it the top loser on the FTSE blue chip index .