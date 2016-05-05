FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centrica announces placing to fund buys; shares fall
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 5, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Centrica announces placing to fund buys; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica said on Thursday it intended to raise funds via placing to help fund two acquisitions and cut debt, sending its shares down as much as 8 percent.

The company said the placing of roughly 350 million shares, or equal to nearly 7 percent of its share capital, would help pay down additional debt of about 400 million pounds ($579.72 million).

Shares in the company were down 7.4 percent to 213.9 pence at 0743 GMT, making it the top loser on the FTSE blue chip index .

$1 = 0.6900 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.