March 10 Centrica Storage Ltd on Friday received approval from energy regulator Ofgem to reduce the minimum capacity of the Rough gas storage facility, Britain's largest, to zero for the 2017/2018 storage year, it said.

The approval follows Centrica's announcement on Feb. 16 that Rough would not be available for gas injection until at least July 1 because of tests on wells.

Britain depends on stored gas reserves to manage winter demand spikes and ensure security of supply, but concerns about the integrity of wells at the Rough site off England's east coast prompted Centrica, as a safety precaution, to impose limits last year on how much gas could be stored there.

