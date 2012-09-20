FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Centrica inks 3-year gas supply deal with Gazprom
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 20, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

UK's Centrica inks 3-year gas supply deal with Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica on Thursday signed a 2.4 billion cubic metre, three-year gas supply deal with the UK arm of Russian export monopoly Gazprom , it said in a statement.

Gas deliveries will begin from 2014 and will be priced against the UK’s freely traded spot gas market, the National Balancing Point (NBP).

“Centrica is at the forefront of helping to deliver UK energy security and this deal is a natural fit with one of the world’s largest gas producers and exporters,” Cordi O‘Hara, Centrica Energy origination director, said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.