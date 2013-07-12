FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica to buy Texan online energy retailer Bounce Energy
July 12, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Centrica to buy Texan online energy retailer Bounce Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Centrica said on Friday it was buying Texas-based electricity retailer Bounce Energy for $46 million, giving it a new online platform to help grow its North American customer base.

Privately held Bounce has more than 80,000 residential customers, predominantly in Texas, and has developed a internet-based platform for marketing products and servicing customer accounts, Centrica said.

“(This) will provide our customers with more innovative and efficient energy options and also gives Direct Energy a leading online platform as we look to grow our North American customer base,” said President and CEO of Direct Energy Badar Khan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
