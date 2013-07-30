FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Centrica buys U.S. gas supplier for $731 mln
July 30, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Centrica buys U.S. gas supplier for $731 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of acquired company)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica said on Tuesday that it agreed to acquire a U.S. gas provider to businesses as part of a $731 million deal to expand its presence in North America.

Centrica said its North American subsidiary Direct Energy Business agreed to buy the New Jersey-based Energy Marketing business of Hess Corporation for $731 million in cash plus net working capital of around $300 million.

“This transaction will transform our business-to-business operations in North America, giving us leading positions in business gas and power supply and creating a unique dual fuel business in the US,” Centrica’s chief executive Sam Laidlaw said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)

