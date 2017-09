OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Centrica drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

Centrica holds 40 percent of the production licence while other shareholders include Canada‘a Suncor (30 percent) and London-listed Tullow Oil (15 percent) and Faroe Petroleum (15 percent). (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)