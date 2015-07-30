Centrica to sell some upstream, wind assets to shift focus on supply, services

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest utility Centrica will sell up to 1 billion pounds worth of upstream and wind assets by 2017 and reduce net headcount by around 4,000 staff in a strategy shift that will see it put more emphasis on energy supply and services.

The owner of energy supplier British Gas also reported a three percent fall in adjusted operating profit to 1 billion pounds, in line with expectations.

The group reduced its interim dividend by 30 percent to 3.57 pence, as announced earlier this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jon Boyle)