February 27, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

British Gas owner Centrica's annual earnings rise 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica unveiled plans to invest more in its residential services business and North America after reporting a 5 percent rise in full-year earnings, in line with expectations.

Centrica, which owns Britain’s biggest household energy supplier British Gas, said earnings per share (EPS) for the year to end Dec. rose to 27.1 pence, compared with earnings of 27.4 pence per share according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 21 analysts.

Centrica, which pulled out of plans to build new nuclear power stations in Britain with partner EDF last month, also announced the resignation of the head of British Gas, Phil Bentley, in a move which had previously been flagged.

