Centrica earnings fall on energy price slump
#Energy
February 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Centrica earnings fall on energy price slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy utility, Centrica, reported a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday and said it would cut 1,000 jobs this year as it struggles with weak energy prices.

The utility, which owns household energy supplier British Gas, said full-year adjusted EPS came to 17.2 pence as it booked pretax charges of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) on oil and gas assets and power stations.

Centrica said it expected adjusted operating cash flow to exceed 2 billion pounds this year, compared with 2.3 billion pounds in 2015, forecasting weak commodity prices would continue to weigh on its business.

$1 = 0.7000 pounds Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
