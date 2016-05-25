FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Centrica appoints RSA's Hester as non-executive director
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Centrica appoints RSA's Hester as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest energy supplier, Centrica, has appointed Stephen Hester, chief executive of insurer RSA, as a non-executive director, Centrica said on Wednesday.

Hester will become a member of Centrica’s nominations and audit committees from June 1, Centrica said in a statement.

Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman of Centrica, said Hester’s “wide-ranging commercial experience, particularly in customer-facing businesses, together with his recognised expertise in transforming performance, will be of significant benefit to the Board as we implement our strategy”.

Centrica is moving away from its oil and gas production legacy to focus more on the end-consumer by providing new services like smart meters.

Hester, a former boss of UK bank RBS, was brought into RSA in 2014 to turn the company around.

Zurich Insurance walked away from a 5.6 billion pound ($8.23 billion) bid for RSA last year, due to problems in its own business. ($1 = 0.6808 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Karolin Schaps; editing by Simon Jessop)

