FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nearly $2 billion wiped off Centrica's market cap
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Nearly $2 billion wiped off Centrica's market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Centrica shares fell more than 10 percent on Thursday, wiping off about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) from its market capitalisation following its surprise announcement to sell shares to pay off debt.

The company, hit hard by weak energy prices and tough retail market competition, plans to raise around 750 million pounds ($1.1 billion) by placing shares equivalent to roughly 7 percent of its issued share capital.

Its shares were last down 10.6 percent and remained on track for their biggest one-day percentage drop since late 2008.

The stock also underperformed a 0.2 percent rise on the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index.

$1 = 0.6919 pounds Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.