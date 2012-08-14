FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centric Health profit rises as acquisitions pay off
August 14, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Centric Health profit rises as acquisitions pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Centric Health Corp’s quarterly profit more than tripled as acquisitions paid off.

Net income rose to C$42.4 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, from C$11.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which has completed 9 acquisitions in the last two years, more than tripled to C$114.1 million.

Centric Health’s shares, which have fallen 54 percent this year, closed at 75 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

