UPDATE 1-Centro seeks partners for 3 shopping centres

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s shopping mall owner Centro Retail Australia Ltd said on Friday it is seeking capital partners to jointly own a small number of its Australian shopping centres.

Centro said any potential partners would be asked to acquire up to 50 percent ownership in three assets located in Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide. The company said this would free up capital and the proceeds would be used to reduce gearing.

Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007, restructured itself and created a new trust in December, Centro Retail Australia, by bundling assets within the group. The new trust owns 91 shopping centres in Australia.

Centro also faces a class action lawsuit brought by shareholders who are alleging the company failed to disclose the full extent of its debt and seeking damages.

Centro Retail Australia reiterated its group’s forecast for financial 2012, aiming to deliver full-year distribution of 6.4 cents per share. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Matt Driskill)